Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Look: Did You Know These Popular Reality TV Stars Are From the Jersey Shore?

By Diana Tyler
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of Reality TV and the Jersey Shore, of course, Jersey Shore comes to mind. But there are actually A LOT more reality stars that hail from our part of the state? Get ready to be mind-blown when you check out this complete list of popular Reality TV stars from the Jersey Shore.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Jersey Shore#Reality Tv#Nj Home Real Housewife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Shocked To See Teresa Giudice And Jackie Goldschneider Hanging Out

At the beginning of Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, it seemed as though Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider would never be friends. Let’s get this straight — Jackie started as a fan, while Tre is the queen B of RHONJ. And Jackie was coming for her, and we all know what […] The post Real Housewives Fans Shocked To See Teresa Giudice And Jackie Goldschneider Hanging Out appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shared a "Hot" Tease About the New Season of RHONJ

When Dolores Catania was a surprise audience member on the Sunday (July 18) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans not only got the chance to see how glam and fabulous she's looking these days (more on that later), but also Andy Cohen decided her appearance made for the right time to tease the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
MoviesNew Jersey Monthly

17 Memorable Movies Starring the Jersey Shore

For those of us who love the beauty and character of the Jersey Shore, it comes as no surprise that our coastal towns and beaches have been the setting for many memorable movies. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best and most memorable movies that were filmed entirely or in part at locations at or near the Shore, from Hazlet and Highlands in the north to Atlantic City and the Wildwoods to the south.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Reality TV stars come out against extreme editing, or ‘Frankenbiting’

This dangerous practice makes reality TV stranger than fiction. While many fans take reality TV with a grain of salt, few realize just how heavily edited some of the material is, industry insiders say. Now, production staff and stars alike are coming forward to address the harmful effects of “Frankenbiting” audio clips to make cast members seem far more horrible than they really are.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Big Brother UK star lands US reality show gig

Big Brother UK star Hughie Maughan has landed a US reality show gig. The former Dancing With the Stars: Ireland contestant has been confirmed to be joining season 37 of The Challenge, which sees reality stars from across the globe compete against veteran players to win a ginormous million-dollar cash prize.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Booze Bags! Are People At The Jersey Shore Drinking Too Much?

The last couple of Saturdays, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk broadcasts, I have been hosting two-hour events at Bar Anticipation. 94.3 The Point is there every Saturday in the summer from 4-6 pm sponsored by our great friends at Miller Lite! I love hosting events at Bar-A, it's the perfect start to an exciting Saturday night. We are always playing connect four, handing out awesome Miller Lite swag, and having lots of laughs with our listeners. You should definitely stop by one Saturday before the summer comes to an end!
SportsPosted by
Daily Voice

Will Popular Jersey Shore Ice Skating Rink Be Closing?

A popular ice skating rink on the Jersey Shore that's been open for nearly six decades earlier this month announced it would be closing by the end of July. But the Facebook post has since been removed, causing some confusion. The Asbury Park Press and Patch both reported that Brick's...
MoviesPosted by
Big Frog 104

Most Popular Child Stars From the Year You Were Born

Child stars—whether gifted with a dimpled grin, soulful eyes, a contagious personality, or stellar acting chops—have captivated the public imagination since the invention of celluloid. From Depression-era darling Shirley Temple to the infectiously adorable Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame, these talented tykes routinely deliver box office gold, and they...
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Spencer Pratt reveals the most money he and Heidi Montag ever made from a reality show - and the million dollar offer they turned down

He's one of the biggest stars to come out of The Hills. And now Spencer Pratt has opened up about some of the lucrative reality shows he's done outside of the MTV series. During an appearance on the Unpopular podcast this week, the 37-year-old revealed that the biggest cheque he ever got outside of The Hills was for Celebrity Big Brother UK.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
TV & VideosKTVB

Kendra Wilkinson Is Returning to Reality TV With New Docuseries 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'

Kendra Wilkinson is returning to TV! The reality star and model will be exploring her passion for real estate in the new docuseries Kendra Sells Hollywood. After her turn on The Girls Next Door and Kendra On Top, Wilkinson's net big TV adventure will see the former Playboy Mansion resident trying her hand at selling other top-tier abodes in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of Los Angeles real estate.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

The Least-Loved ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family Member Will SHOCK You

The least-loved Chrisley Knows Best family member may shock anyone – a fan of the show or not. Interestingly enough, there is statistical data that proves this point. It makes sense that a network would conduct this sort of survey when trying to determine whether or not they want to review a show. However, The List conducts this poll. Keep reading to find out where members of the Chrisley Knows Best family rank in the poll to figure out who the least-loved Chrisley is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy