WYALUSING — For the third time in the 9-11 League All-Star season, RTL and Montrose battled it out on the diamond. In the first meeting RTL engineered a come-from-behind victory over Montrose. In the second; on Tuesday, RTL cruised to an 11-1 victory to get to the championship round where they would once again face Montrose, who endured a battle with Sayre on Friday night.