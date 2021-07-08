City of Clearlake - Notice of Public Hearing - Discussion of Possible State CDBG Program Income Application
Notice of Public Hearing - Discussion of Possible State CDBG Program Income Application. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Clearlake will conduct a public meeting on July 21, 2021, at 4:00pm at Clearlake City Council Chambers, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, CA 95422 to discuss possible applications for funding using the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Income funds and to solicit public input on possible activities to be included in the application.lakeconews.com
