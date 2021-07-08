Cancel
Quincy, CA

Public Notice, PUSD

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 21, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at a regularly-scheduled public meeting of the Board of Education of the Plumas Unified School District to be held at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California, the Board will hold a public hearing and consider adopting a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving an equipment lease-purchase agreement (the “Lease”) with ZMFU II, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

