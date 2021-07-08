Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween 1-5 Releasing Yet Again On From Shout Factory In September

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween as a franchise has seen many releases over the years on all formats, and this October, Scream Factory is bringing us yet more releases of the first five films in the franchise. This will be the debut of parts 2-5 in 4K, and each has a couple of different editions releasing. First, each film will come with a new 4k scan from the original negative and new audio mixes. As far as special features, if you have the box set they put out a few years ago or any of the previous Halloween releases, you have seen it all before; nothing new here. On top of the regular releases, Scream Factory is teaming up with Sacred Bones Records for special editions of the first three Halloween films that include 7-inch vinyls with a new recording of tracks from the scores by John Carpenter himself. More details can be found below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Iii#Art#4k Uhd#Scream Factory#Sacred Bones Records#North American#K Uhd#Slipcase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE EVIL DEAD, FEAR STREET, THE VIDEO STORE, and ALICE, DARLING

Sam Raimi’s “THE EVIL DEAD” Coming to Cinemas Nationwide on Oct. 7 for Its 40th Anniversary: "LOS ANGELES, CA – July 12, 2021- Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch ‘The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home’

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home takes viewers into the real story that inspired The Conjuring films. The creepy new doc follows a group of fearless filmmakers who risk everything to explore the house whose terrifying story gave us The Conjuring franchise. Teaming up with some paranormal investigators, the documentary crew spends two weeks in the house to witness any and all paranormal happenings.
MoviesComicBook

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Home Video Details Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today released the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K home entertainment release for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film, which arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on July 23. You can own it then for $24.99, and for 48-hour rental via premium video on demand for $19.99, on various digital platforms where you can purchase movies. On August 24 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, and digital copies will be available for free with the Blu-ray and 4K physical versions.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

2 Original Horror Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix‘s ambitious plans for the Fear Street horror trilogy look to be paying off handsomely, with the first two chapters in the three-week event dominating the most-watched list this weekend. Releasing a trio of scary stories in consecutive weeks, featuring multiple recurring faces and several overarching plot points is a tricky feat to pull off, but based on the critical and audience reactions so far, it would be fair to say that director Leigh Janiak has done it with aplomb.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scream reveals new look at Ghostface in behind-the-scenes pictures

Scream, the fifth instalment in the Scream franchise and self-confessed "relaunch", has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at its central villain Ghostface. The latest version of Ghostface hasn't changed much since the original '96 movie, fans will be pleased to know, with the killer looking just as sinister as ever in that iconic, Edvard Munch-inspired mask.
MoviesMovieWeb

Michael Myers' Return to Haddonfield Teased in New Halloween Kills Photos

Another look at Halloween Kills has been revealed with three new images from the upcoming horror sequel. Picking up from where Halloween left off in 2018, the new movie brings back Jamie Lee Curtis to continue her decades-long battle against her nemesis Michael Myers. The title seems to be aptly named as even the trailer has taught us to expect a very high body count this time around.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Is Fear Street Part 1: 1994 a promising start to Netflix's horror trilogy?

Halloween has come early for horror fans with the release of Netflix's ambitious Fear Street trilogy, based on the bestselling series from RL Stine. The trilogy starts its reign of terror this Friday (July 2) with Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which will be followed by the remaining parts of the trilogy over the next two Fridays. It's a bold strategy to have made an entire trilogy without knowing if the interest is there, but it certainly adds a unique hook.
Movies/Film

‘Night of the Animated Dead’ Will Offer a New Take on One of the Greatest Horror Movies Ever Made

They’re coming to get you, Barbara… this time in two-dimensions!. Due to a copyright screw-up way back in 1968, Night of the Living Dead is part of the public domain. Without that flub, zombie movies and even horror movies as a genre might look very different today. As is, we get new and (sometimes) wonderful takes on George A. Romero’s opus pretty regularly. This latest one promises to be unique, at least, because it’s animated.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

5-Film Halloween Collection Coming To Blu-Ray And 4K In September

Fans have patiently biding their time waiting for the next chapter in the Halloween franchise to arrives, with David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills finally coming to theaters twelve months later than expected. It’s looking to be another huge hit for the rejuvenated property, but for those who can’t wait that long, something special is on the way to home video.
Movies/Film

First Five ‘Halloween’ Movies Coming to 4K This Fall, Just in Time for ‘Halloween Kills’ to Slash Most of Them From Canon

It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween, and to help you get into the spirit, Scream Factory just announced that they’re releasing the first five original Halloween movies on 4K UHD this fall. The set includes Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers. And if that isn’t enough to get you excited, Scream Factory is also teaming with Sacred Bones records for box sets that include 7″ soundtracks on vinyl.
Movieslrmonline.com

Demonic Trailer Combines The Supernatural and Tech Horrors Together from Neil Blomkamp

Demonic starring Carly Pope and directed by Neil BlomKamp. Director Neil Blomkamp made his mark on high-tech visuals in cinema with films with District 9, Elysium, and Chappie. In these past few years, he honed his visual skills from his Oats Studios that pushes more effects. Now, Blomkamp is back with a full-length feature narrative film with Demonic, in which horror is new territory for this visual master storyteller.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Shout! Factory's House Of Wax [Collector's Edition] Blu-ray Review

Hilton is surprisingly decent, which wasn’t expected... In 2005, a remake of 1953's House of Wax (which was a remake of the 1933 film, Mystery of the Wax Museum) premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. A week later it was released in theaters and, eventually, grossed $70 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. It garnered a lot of attention, mainly from director Jaume Collet-Serra's (Orphan) decision to cast "influencer" Paris Hilton along with several excellent, young actors.
Movies1428elm.com

Original 5 classic Halloween films coming to 4K UHD for the first time

It’s the night he came home… on 4K UHD. Yes, you read that right. Scream Factory is releasing all five of the original classic Halloween films on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Hardcore fans and collectors have been hankering to own these movies in top quality for ages and now you can finally get a matching set of Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween IV, and Halloween V.
MoviesPosted by
Pitchfork

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Set for September Release

A feature-length documentary on Oasis’s landmark concerts at Knebworth Park will arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 23. Directed by Jake Scott, the film pulls from the archives to show a real-time document of the concert billed as the largest of the 1990s, via footage of the show, the fans, and backstage antics. Noel Gallagher has described the film as “fucking outrageous,” with Liam “at his absolute peak, [looking] great with great clothes.” Find details on showings on the film’s website.
Movies/Film

Death Has Come to Your Little Sequels: Curtis Is Ready To Close The Book On Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween Ends’

Everyone’s entitled to one good scare, but Halloween Ends could be Jamie Lee Curtis’ last. It may be hard to imagine folks getting sentimental over a franchise that begins with a young boy in a clown mask hacking his half-nude sister to death. But as horror fans creep closer to the fall release of Halloween Kills, many are looking back on the long and winding road to the latest bloody massacre in the small, perpetually-doomed town of Haddonfield, including its biggest star. Curtis reportedly told Total Film, “I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play [Strode].”
Entertainmentdailydead.com

FLASHBACK WEEKEND to Feature Original Station Wagon from John Carpenter’s HALLOWEEN

Flashback Weekend is taking place later this month with an incredible lineup of horror guests and a unique photo op with the original Ford LTD station wagon from John Carpenter's Halloween. We have all the details on the event below, along with a picture of the newly restored station wagon. For more details and to purchase tickets, make sure to visit: http://www.flashbackweekend.com/
MoviesComicBook

First Five Halloween Movies Getting New 4K UltraHD Collector's Edition Blu-rays

Back in 2014, Scream Factory released a massive Halloween boxed set, which consisted not only of the first 10 entries into the Halloween franchise, but also comprehensive special features and an alternate cut of Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. With physical media enthusiasts now embracing 4K UltraHD Blu-rays, the home video producer is giving the first five entries into the series all-new transfers, with upcoming releases featuring upgraded resolution of those films, but also delivering new cover art as well as limited edition vinyl releases featuring new music from John Carpenter, in addition to limited-edition posters and enamel pins. The sets and individual films are available for pre-order now on Amazon and are expected to hit shelves in late September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy