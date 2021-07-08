Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage Doc Coming To HBO & HBO Max

Woodstock 99 was a complete trainwreck, and it is now the subject of a documentary titled MUSIC BOX: WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE. This is the first in a series of music documentaries produced by Bill Simmons for HBO, which will continue in the fall of this year. The film will include on-stage footage of the bands that played those three days, behind the scenes footage, and first-hand accounts from people who were there, including The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Moby, Jewel, The Offspring, Creed's Scott Stapp and festival attendees. The film will debut on HBO on July 23rd at 9 PM and will be able to stream on HBO Max as well. The trailer for the new Woodstock 99 documentary can be found below.