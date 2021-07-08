Professing Faith: Bible is filled with tales of spice

The Greek word for our English word “truth” is used more than several times in the Bible. One of my Greek lexicons (Vine) has among some of the variants used the meaning, “the word has an absolute force in John 14:6; 17:17; 18:37, 38... truth in all its fulness and scope, as embodied in Him (Christ).” Statements like this are considered to be proposition which then brings up the question of whether the statement is true or not. The second verse from above refers to John 17:17 which in part B of this verse has Jesus praying that “thy word is true.” In other words Jesus said the Father’s word is true.