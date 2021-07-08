Cancel
Religion

Professing Faith: Bible is filled with tales of spice

By Gregory Elder
Riverside Press Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was on May 20, 1498, that the Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama, after reaching India, presented himself to the king of Calicut. After an exchange of gifts, the king asked his visitor why he had come to his territory? De Gama replied, “For Christ and for spices.” This moment was the beginning of a colossal spice trade between what is now India and the West. Small amounts of spice reached the west by African and Islamic trade routes, and for westerners they were incredibly expensive. But with the circumnavigation of Africa, the Portuguese could now collect the precious spices for themselves. While they were at it, they also told a few people about Christianity.

