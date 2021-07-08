Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be

By Mike Wass
Laredo Morning Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew pop songs signal their intent as brazenly as “Wannabe.” Beginning with the patter of Mel B’s footsteps as she steps up to the microphone followed by a hearty laugh, the Spice Girls’ all-conquering debut single is 2:53 minutes of pure joy. Ricocheting from girl-power declarations to vaguely suggestive rapped verses, there’s a loose zaniness to “Wannabe” that is still irresistible a quarter of a century later. The anthem that ushered in Spice-mania turns 25 today — a milestone that will be celebrated by the release of “Wannabe25,” a 4-track EP out July 9.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Mel B
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Emma Bunton
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spice Girls#Wannabe#Girl Group#Heart Management#The Stage#People Power#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Wannabe is 25: The key Spice Girls looks we’d still genuinely wear today

In the latest instalment of ‘things that will immediately make you feel old’, the Spice Girls’ debut single Wannabe is turning a quarter of a century. The hit was released 25 years ago on July 8, 1996 and catapulted the girlband into superstardom, topping the charts in 37 countries and spending a whopping seven weeks at number one in the UK.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

25 Years Since Wannabe, This Is Why Girl Power Still Matters

25 years ago today, the Spice Girls landed in a flurry of Girl Power and platform shoes. It was, as they say, a cultural reset. The world is looking back with nostalgia today. But, on the eve of their last reunion, one writer wondered if their specific brand of feminism still has relevance today...
Musicb975.com

Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Friendship truly never ends: The Spice Girls have taken to social media to celebrate today’s 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.”. “25 years! Can you believe it?!,” Mel C, aka Sporty Spice wrote. “With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful [‘Wannabe’ co-writers] Matt [Rowe] and Biff [Stannard], and my darling Spice Girls.”
Musicthebrag.com

Geri Horner reflects on Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ on 25th anniversary

It’s been 25 years since we were first blessed with the iconic song ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls and the legendary girl band are celebrating the milestone by reflecting on some of their favourite memories. Geri Horner – aka Ginger Spice – acknowledged the anniversary with a bunch of nostalgic...
Musickiss951.com

Mel B Teases Spice Girls 25-Year Reunion Tour On Instagram

Mel B has dropped a major hint that the Spice Girls will be reuniting amid the 25th anniversary of their first song, 1996’s “Wannabe.”. She celebrated the anniversary of their debut single yesterday last month on Instagram writing, “Wowza it’s been 25 years!! How unreal is that ! We are blessed to be Spice Girls but we are honoured to have the best fans in the world. We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades.”
CelebritiesWUSA

Spice Girls Celebrate 'Wannabe's 25th Anniversary With Legendary Throwback Pics

"Wannabe" is 25! The Spice Girls' iconic hit song turned 25 on Thursday, and the group couldn't help but celebrate on social media. Ginger, Posh, Scary, Baby and Sporty Spice all posted about "Wannabe," which was written and composed by the group in collaboration with Matt Rowe and Richard "Biff" Stannard during their first professional songwriting session.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The top 10 most popular Spice Girls songs, from Wannabe to 2 Become 1

Spice Girls fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the girl group’s debut single “Wannabe” today (Thursday 8 July). The mark the event, music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) analysed radio and TV airplay data to find chart-topping single “Who Do You Think You Are” is their most popular song. The Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell – famously opened the 1997 Brit Awards with a performance of the song. The chart-topping track from their 1996 debut album Spice beat favourites including “Wannabe” and “2 Become 1”. Peter Leathem, chief...
Celebritiesmix929.com

“Wannabe” my bride? Spice Girl Emma Bunton finally marries her longtime love

This past week has been exciting for Emma Bunton, and not just because she and the rest of the Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their single “Wannabe.”. It turns out that Emma, 45, secretly married her longtime partner and the father of her two children, Jade Jones, 42. Emma and Jade, a former member of the British group Damage who’s now a chef, have been dating since 1998 and became engaged in 2006. They share two children: Beau Lee Jones, 13, and Tate Lee Jones, 10.
MusicPosted by
People

Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Debut Single 'Wannabe': 'The Song That Changed Everything'

The Spice Girls celebrated a special milestone this week: the 25th anniversary of their debut single "Wannabe." "Zigazigahhhhhh!!! 🎉🎉," Emma Bunton wrote on social media. "Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"
Musichypebeast.com

Spice Girls Share Unreleased "Feed Your Love" Track in "Wannabe" 25th Anniversary EP

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Wannabe,” the Spice Girls released a demo track that never made the cut on their new Wannabe 25 EP. The previously unreleased track “Feed Your Love” takes a slower approach compared to the Spice Girls’ upbeat pop hits and elects for more of an R&B ballad style track about the confession of love. This track was previously leaked in 2016 although fans only got a small taste of the song.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

‘Wannabe’ Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls’ Success

One of the most popular songs of the ‘90s was released 25 years ago today. Though the British girl group officially formed in 1994, it wasn’t until two years later that the Spice Girls, who signed with Virgin Records, debuted their first single in “Wannabe.” Upon its release, the song topped the U.K. singles chart for seven weeks, and when it was available in the U.S. in March 1997, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks. “Spice,” their debut album, sold over 23 million copies worldwide.
MusicGrazia

Remember When The Spice Girls Were Massive Tories?

Can you believe it's 25 years ago today the Spice Girls arrived? Tbh, we're struggling to believe it. Just like we're struggling to believe that the Spice Girls were very vocal about being conservative. While we don't necessarily align with the political views they expressed back then, it was refreshing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy