Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be

Mel B has dropped a major hint that the Spice Girls will be reuniting amid the 25th anniversary of their first song, 1996’s “Wannabe.”. She celebrated the anniversary of their debut single yesterday last month on Instagram writing, “Wowza it’s been 25 years!! How unreal is that ! We are blessed to be Spice Girls but we are honoured to have the best fans in the world. We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades.”