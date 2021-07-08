Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be
Few pop songs signal their intent as brazenly as “Wannabe.” Beginning with the patter of Mel B’s footsteps as she steps up to the microphone followed by a hearty laugh, the Spice Girls’ all-conquering debut single is 2:53 minutes of pure joy. Ricocheting from girl-power declarations to vaguely suggestive rapped verses, there’s a loose zaniness to “Wannabe” that is still irresistible a quarter of a century later. The anthem that ushered in Spice-mania turns 25 today — a milestone that will be celebrated by the release of “Wannabe25,” a 4-track EP out July 9.www.lmtonline.com
