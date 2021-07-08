Cancel
Stocks

6 Top Precious Metal Stock Picks

By Wayne Duggan
 13 days ago
On Thursday, Bank of America updated its precious metal price outlook and named its top precious metal stock picks for investors to buy heading into the second half of 2021. BofA Lowers Commodities Estimates: Analyst Michael Jalonen cut his 2021 average gold price estimate by just 0.8%, reducing it from $1,843/oz to $1,828/oz. Jalonen also cut his silver price target to $27.71/oz, down 3.9% from his previous estimate of $28.84/oz.

