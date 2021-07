75% of fist-time online consumers in the U.S plan to continue to use digital post-COVIDPhoto: Magnet.me. I don’t think that, in the past five years, one single week has gone by without someone asking me the age-old social media question: How often should a small business post on social media? I even get this same question on the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve or just before offices break for long bank holiday weekends such as July 4th and Thanksgiving – which I always found to be a bit odd because, if your holiday calendar isn’t ready to go live during a festive season, something is terribly wrong with your content strategy – or lack of it.