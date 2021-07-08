Here’s What Stopped Traffic For 30 Today On Rt 72 In Long Beach Island

If you drive along Rt. 9 in Forked River you see a lot of construction. Popeyes Chicken is almost ready for opening at the ShopRite Plaza. The Home Depot and Kohl's Plaza along Rt. 9, Chipotle is being built and another building is right next to it, unless it's the same building. It looks like two. I haven't heard if another restaurant is going in there or a store. Maybe you know?