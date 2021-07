In the sudden migration to remote working at the onset of the pandemic, companies were put to test. How quickly and successfully could organizations shift to an all-remote way of working that most had dabbled with but few had ever scaled before? Some passed with flying colors, while others endured challenging times due to culture, digital infrastructure, security, and operations. Now that remote working has largely passed the productivity and employee satisfaction test, the business world faces a new, hybrid, norm. A norm where employees are demanding flexibility of choice in where and how they work. Once again, this subtle tweak on the new landscape will test the organization’s ability to remain dynamic and manage disruption.