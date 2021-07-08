Avengers, Strange Academy Get Death of Doctor Strange One-Shots

In one of the early drafts for Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange is going to end up getting his own suit of Iron Man armor. Fans even get to see this in The Art of Avengers: Endgame book, and now he comes to life. Thanks to Hot Toys, Iron Strange is ready to bless Marvel fan's collections with this incredible figure. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Doctor once again as he dons his very own Iron Man Mark armor with modifications including patterns for the Eye of Agamotto, mystical effects, hand cannons, and a themed backdrop. Iron Strange will even feature LED effects throughout his suit s well as Energy Displacer Sentries. This captures the imagination of What If..? and it will be an incredible collectible for any fan, and fans can own one of these Iron Strange figures for $440. He is set to release between January – March 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.