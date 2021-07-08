Cancel
Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman: The Long Halloween is about to become Batman: The Longest Halloween, because creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale are returning for another chapter in the classic tale from 25 years ago. DC Comics announced Batman: The Longest Halloween Special on Thursday, promising to exploit… er, we mean honor the 1996 series with a 48-page one shot that offers something more terrifying than anything in the original series: an eight dollar price tag. Check out the press release from DC Comics below. Batman: The Long Halloween Special hits stores on October 12th.

