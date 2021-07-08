Cancel
Columbia, SC

Prison Initiative alumnus finds new life and “new voice” in Christ

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alumnus of the Columbia International University Prison Initiative is making his mark as a Christian rapper, designs his own clothing line, and works for an HVAC company. Jeff Walker, who grew up in what he describes as a “rough” neighborhood in Columbia, South Carolina, would find himself in a state prison in the same city by the time he was 18. But while behind bars, came a message, “Only God can save you now.”

