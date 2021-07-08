Prison Initiative alumnus finds new life and “new voice” in Christ
An alumnus of the Columbia International University Prison Initiative is making his mark as a Christian rapper, designs his own clothing line, and works for an HVAC company. Jeff Walker, who grew up in what he describes as a “rough” neighborhood in Columbia, South Carolina, would find himself in a state prison in the same city by the time he was 18. But while behind bars, came a message, “Only God can save you now.”www.ciu.edu
