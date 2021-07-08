Cancel
Tamashii Nations Reveals White Costume Black Widow S.H. Figuarts

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of delay, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this Friday (July 9, 2021), with an early showing arriving today. Black Widow should have had her own film a long time ago, but it is better late than ever. Marvel fans will get to see Natasha's past with the introduction to iconic Marvel Comics heroes on the big screen with Red Guardian and Yelena Belova. Tamashii Nations is also excited about the film as they have their newest S.H. Figuarts release with Black Widow in her new white costume. Faithfully recreated from the film, the figure will feature high amounts of detail, articulation, and a digitally recreated head to showcase likeness to the actress.

