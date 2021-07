Jul. 9—The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we work. Amid the changed circumstances, working from home has become more of a norm these days. But as more and more offices open their doors to their employees, hybrid work culture is taking over the work-from-remote-locations trend. But there is a major problem with the hybrid working culture. When setting up a meeting, the organisers are not sure how many people would be attending the meeting in person and how many would do so virtually. Google has taken note of this issue and so it has rolled out a new feature in Google Calendar that aims to clarify it for the organisers just who is attending a meeting and exactly how.