Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Look: Did You Know These Popular Reality TV Stars Are From the Jersey Shore?

By Diana Tyler
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of Reality TV and the Jersey Shore, of course, Jersey Shore comes to mind. But there are actually A LOT more reality stars that hail from our part of the state? Get ready to be mind-blown when you check out this complete list of popular Reality TV stars from the Jersey Shore.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Jersey Shore#Reality Tv#Nj Home Real Housewife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shared a "Hot" Tease About the New Season of RHONJ

When Dolores Catania was a surprise audience member on the Sunday (July 18) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans not only got the chance to see how glam and fabulous she's looking these days (more on that later), but also Andy Cohen decided her appearance made for the right time to tease the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Shocked To See Teresa Giudice And Jackie Goldschneider Hanging Out

At the beginning of Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, it seemed as though Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider would never be friends. Let’s get this straight — Jackie started as a fan, while Tre is the queen B of RHONJ. And Jackie was coming for her, and we all know what […] The post Real Housewives Fans Shocked To See Teresa Giudice And Jackie Goldschneider Hanging Out appeared first on Reality Tea.
MoviesPosted by
Big Frog 104

Most Popular Child Stars From the Year You Were Born

Child stars—whether gifted with a dimpled grin, soulful eyes, a contagious personality, or stellar acting chops—have captivated the public imagination since the invention of celluloid. From Depression-era darling Shirley Temple to the infectiously adorable Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame, these talented tykes routinely deliver box office gold, and they...
MoviesNew Jersey Monthly

17 Memorable Movies Starring the Jersey Shore

For those of us who love the beauty and character of the Jersey Shore, it comes as no surprise that our coastal towns and beaches have been the setting for many memorable movies. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best and most memorable movies that were filmed entirely or in part at locations at or near the Shore, from Hazlet and Highlands in the north to Atlantic City and the Wildwoods to the south.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Thursday, July 22: Wyatt Tears Into Quinn, Carter Saves His Love

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Thursday July 22 tease that the fallout from the Quarter situation heats up as Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) can’t put out the smoldering embers between them. Elsewhere Quinn gets grilled by her son, the one who wasn’t just in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Why is Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) all up in his mom’s grill?
SportsPosted by
Daily Voice

Will Popular Jersey Shore Ice Skating Rink Be Closing?

A popular ice skating rink on the Jersey Shore that's been open for nearly six decades earlier this month announced it would be closing by the end of July. But the Facebook post has since been removed, causing some confusion. The Asbury Park Press and Patch both reported that Brick's...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!

Comments / 0

Community Policy