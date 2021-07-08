Cancel
TV Series

American Horror Story: Double Feature Scenes Included in FX Teaser

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear" and on the same day that the trailer for FX on Hulu's spinoff American Horror Stories went public, FX is offering a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

