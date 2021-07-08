Cancel
Paris, TX

James Harden with Lil Baby when rapper arrested in Paris

By Matt Young
Laredo Morning Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Harden was with Lil Baby in Paris for Fashion Week when the rapper was taken into custody by French police Thursday. Lil Baby was detained for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. In a video taken just before the arrest, Harden can be seen having...

Fox News

Rapper Lil Baby released by Paris police, handed drug fine

Rapper Lil Baby was released from custody by Paris police on Friday. He received a fine for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday along one...
Lil Baby: Rapper and bodyguard fined for cannabis use

US rapper Lil Baby and his bodyguard have been fined for cannabis possession in France, police in Paris have said. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spent Thursday night in custody as police questioned him. He was released on Friday morning. He was with NBA star James...
Lil Baby Detained by Police During Paris Fashion Week

No, they didn’t want selfies. Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby were stopped by cops in Paris, ruining what appeared to be an exciting Fashion Week. The stars were frisked and detained by police on Avenue Montaigne, footage posted on social media shows. Lil Baby, legal name Dominique Jones, is currently being detained by French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials told NBC News. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that Jones and Harden were stopped at about 4:50 p.m. local time after three people exited a car smelling like cannabis, an illegal substance in France. A police report seen by TMZ alleged 20 grams of cannabis was discovered. Harden was not arrested and let go. The basketball player, who has a producer credit on Lil Baby’s most recent record, Voice of the Hero, with Lil Durk, started off swarmed by paparazzi in Paris on Wednesday. The celebrity duo attended Balenciaga’s first couture show in 50 years, along with Kanye West (wearing a full face mask that would’ve been great to promote last year) and rows of celebrity guests.
Lil Baby Detained in Paris by French Police in Drug Case

Rapper Lil Baby is in the custody of French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials said. He was in Paris with NBA star James Harden for Fashion Week. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person in the city for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.
