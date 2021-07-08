How Charlotte FC’s relationship with fans could play deciding factor in its success

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly left no doubt last week about his belief that the expansion Major League Soccer team needs to redouble its efforts to connect with fans as the inaugural season approaches.

Eight months before the team plays their first match, Kelly and the club disclosed plans to hire a chief fan officer by September. And he said Charlotte will differ from other teams by elevating the fan officer job from entry level to one with direct and frequent access to Charlotte FC executives and at parent company Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

The move also lends insight into the uniqueness of not just soccer, but MLS itself. It’s well-established that soccer fans — led by independent supporters’ groups formed around teams in Britain, Europe and, more recently, the U.S. — have more influence.

Or, as Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing principal and former MLS Chicago executive John Guppy put it, “If you as a team owner or operator fail to respond to the wishes and demands of your fans, you might pay a higher price.”

