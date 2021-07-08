Cancel
Mad Max: Fury Road Leaving HBO Max Today

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 13 days ago

HBO Max has made a name for itself in the streaming service landscape for its robust array of movies and TV shows – but unfortunately, it looks like one of its most beloved movies will soon be leaving. Mad Max: Fury Road is poised to leave the streaming service today (at the time of this writing), Thursday, July 8th. There's no indication of when the title could return to the platform, but given how popular the film is (and how often programming comes and goes from HBO Max each month), it's safe to assume that the exit isn't permanent.

