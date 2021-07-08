Mad Max: Fury Road Leaving HBO Max Today

After nine years your favorite blogger is back, but with one major change. This time around we know exactly who Gossip Girl is. The identity of Gossip Girl was a mystery that plagued much of the original series. Occasionally Serena, Nate, or even Blair would drop whatever schemes they were working on to try and discover who she was. In later seasons the scathing blog was even passed around to several different characters. But the reboot is playing by its own rules. Within the first few minutes of HBO Max’s sequel series you know exactly who our new Gossip Girl is, which means you can watch her flounder. Curious? We have you covered. Spoilers ahead for Gossip Girl‘s premiere.