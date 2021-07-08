Cancel
San Bernardino, CA

SunLine route to/from San Bernardino begins next week

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunLine Transit Agency will begin its 10 Commuter Link Route in partnership with California State University San Bernardino – providing roundtrip service Monday-Friday from Indio to San Bernardino – on July 12, 2021. The route includes stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.

San Bernardino, CA
