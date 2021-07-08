SunLine route to/from San Bernardino begins next week

SunLine Transit Agency will begin its 10 Commuter Link Route in partnership with California State University San Bernardino – providing roundtrip service Monday-Friday from Indio to San Bernardino – on July 12, 2021. The route includes stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.