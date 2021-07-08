Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 242 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Opheim to near Hinsdale, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH