Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 440 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Devils Garden, or 12 miles southwest of Montura, moving northeast at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Montura and Devils Garden.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glades County, FL
County
Collier County, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Glades Hendry#Nws Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy