Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 422 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Montura to near Okeelanta. Movement was north at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Clewiston, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp and Harlem.