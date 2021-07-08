Teen shot aboard San Francisco Muni bus on Treasure Island

(Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A 16-year-old male aboard a Muni bus on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on Tuesday was struck by a bullet, KPIX 5 reported.

The shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Gateview Avenue and Northpoint Drive.

The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries in his leg, according to KTVU.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not announced any arrests or suspect information in the case.