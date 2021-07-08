The Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association (HVHBA) Formed

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — July 8, 2021 — In June 2018, the Latino Judges Association sponsored a historical meeting with Latino lawyers from throughout the Hudson Valley to discuss the needs of the Hispanic legal community and the community at large throughout the Hudson Valley region. Subsequent meetings organized by Supreme Court Justice Maria Vazquez-Doles and Court of Claims Judge Walter Rivera, along with the participation of lawyers, Eric Santos, Esq., Pablo Fernandez- Herrera, Esq. and Margarita Garcia, Esq., were held with the group. During this same period, the Westchester County Access to Justice, Immigrant Rights and Services Sub-committee conducted a needs assessment of the Hispanic community in the Hudson Valley region, and as a result, committed to ensuring that a Hispanic bar association would be formed. The Access to Justice Sub-committee joined forces with Judge Rivera and Judge Vazquez-Doles thereby forming the Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association. This is the first and only bar association for Hispanic lawyers, judges, and other members of the legal community in the Hudson Valley region.