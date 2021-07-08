Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

The Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association (HVHBA) Formed

Yonkers Tribune.
 13 days ago

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — July 8, 2021 — In June 2018, the Latino Judges Association sponsored a historical meeting with Latino lawyers from throughout the Hudson Valley to discuss the needs of the Hispanic legal community and the community at large throughout the Hudson Valley region. Subsequent meetings organized by Supreme Court Justice Maria Vazquez-Doles and Court of Claims Judge Walter Rivera, along with the participation of lawyers, Eric Santos, Esq., Pablo Fernandez- Herrera, Esq. and Margarita Garcia, Esq., were held with the group. During this same period, the Westchester County Access to Justice, Immigrant Rights and Services Sub-committee conducted a needs assessment of the Hispanic community in the Hudson Valley region, and as a result, committed to ensuring that a Hispanic bar association would be formed. The Access to Justice Sub-committee joined forces with Judge Rivera and Judge Vazquez-Doles thereby forming the Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association. This is the first and only bar association for Hispanic lawyers, judges, and other members of the legal community in the Hudson Valley region.

www.yonkerstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
State
California State
City
Fishkill, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
State
Washington State
Westchester County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Traffic Accident#Bar Associations#Hvhba#Latino#Hispanic#Supreme Court#Justice#Rivkin Radler Llp#The University Of Tampa#Steering Committee#The Bar Association#Puerto Rican#Cuban#Pe A Kahn#Pittoni Murphy Bach#The Baldwin School#Barnard College#Albany Law School#Pllc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy