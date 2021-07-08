Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Metro policeman dies from COVID-19 complications

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas Metro Police officer has died from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Thursday.

The 41-year-old Swanger joined the police force in 2013 and was a field training officer assigned to the Enterprise Area Command.

It’s unclear how Swanger might have contracted the virus, but police officials say the death will be considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

Swanger is the second Metro police officer to die from COVID-19 complications in less than a year.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, who had a nearly 30-year career with Metro, died July 29 at a hospital in Las Vegas at age 53.

His death was also classified as in the line of duty.

Lloyd’s wife attended a burial service for Swanger on Thursday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Health
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Policeman#Las Vegas Metro#Ap#Lloyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Washington man pleads guilty to wire fraud

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud after embezzling more than $400,000 from his San Diego, Calif.-based employer, according to federal prosecutors. Derick Jonathan Cameron, 37, worked as the financial controller for RAL Investment Corp. He admitted to abusing his...

Comments / 2

Community Policy