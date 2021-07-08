Las Vegas Metro policeman dies from COVID-19 complications

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas Metro Police officer has died from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Thursday.

The 41-year-old Swanger joined the police force in 2013 and was a field training officer assigned to the Enterprise Area Command.

It’s unclear how Swanger might have contracted the virus, but police officials say the death will be considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

Swanger is the second Metro police officer to die from COVID-19 complications in less than a year.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, who had a nearly 30-year career with Metro, died July 29 at a hospital in Las Vegas at age 53.

His death was also classified as in the line of duty.

Lloyd’s wife attended a burial service for Swanger on Thursday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.