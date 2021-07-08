Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxQW8_0arLUfmK00

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy she had been caring for and whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa, 29, previously was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson, whose father Balboa was dating.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder until investigating how he was killed. Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Prosecutors previously said they had been testing a possible murder weapon.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney, did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at school. Authorities haven’t said why Samuel had been staying with Balboa instead of his parents, who were involved in a bitter custody battle.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, prosecutors allege Balboa killed Samuel on May 12, just over two weeks before she reported him missing on May 27. Samuel would have turned 6 on May 29.

Balboa is one of three people charged in connection with Samuel’s death. Her roommate, Benjamin Rivera, and friend Dylan Walker also face evidence tampering counts.

According to a previously filed arrest affidavit, Samuel’s body was kept in a bathtub at Balboa’s and Rivera’s suburban Houston apartment until they put it in a plastic tote and hid it in a storage unit on May 13.

Authorities allege that on June 1, Walker helped Balboa move Samuel’s body from the storage unit to a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles (215 kilometers) to the northeast, where it was found inside the plastic tote in a room Walker rented for Balboa.

After Walker helped Balboa move the body to Jasper, he called authorities to let them know where it was, police allege. Prosecutors said Balboa was on her way to Louisiana when she was arrested in Jasper.

Balboa, 29, remains jailed on bonds totaling $600,000 for the tampering charge and another count from a separate case. But prosecutors are now requesting she be held without bond on the capital murder charge. Rivera, 27, and Walker, 27, were freed after posting bond.

Balboa’s next court hearing is set for Monday.

Samuel’s parents had filed for divorce in January 2020. His mother had primary custody, but she hadn’t seen her son since the summer of 2020, according to her attorneys.

“I just want justice to be served against all those involved in the death of my baby,” Sarah Olson, Samuel’s mother, said in a statement. She planned to speak at a news conference on Friday.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Jasper, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Capital Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 4

Community Policy