Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chris Jericho Talks About What He Thinks His Wrestling Legacy Will Be

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Jericho made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked what he thinks his legacy will be. Here is what he had to say:. “G.O.A.T. is such a thrown around word right now. It’s...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Jerichos#Pinnacle#Ac Dc#Applebee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho criticizes the ring name of a WWE superstar

Despite having long since left WWE and is now a wrestler of the 'enemy' company All Elite Wrestling, Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho often talks about the vicissitudes concerning the well-known company of the McMahon family. Speaking to the microphones of the Keepin'It 100 podcast Chris discussed the growth of a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Exposes’ Bad Michael Cole Lie

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. He is also well aware of how it is to work with Michael Cole. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho Looking to Trademark New Nickname

Chris Jericho is one of the most popular AEW superstars in the world right now. He has filed to trademark his new nickname “God of War”. Jericho is actually a former WWE Superstar. In fact, he is considered one of the best WWE superstars of all time. He was the...
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho To Miss Episodes of AEW Dynamite In December

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho is set to miss episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December due to an upcoming Fozzy tour. The band is set to tour England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Ireland from November 30 to December 12. A concert in Swansea on December 10 is sold out. This means he would miss episodes of AEW Dynamite on December 1 and 8, as well as Rampage on 3 and 10.
WWEPWMania

Stephanie McMahon Talks New WWE TV Show Sets

Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that a new SmackDown set will be revealed this Friday night. It was reported before that new RAW and SmackDown sets were being worked on, and that they would be revealed when the company returned to the road for touring. McMahon spoke with Michael LoRé of Forbes and confirmed that a new set design for SmackDown will be used this Friday when SmackDown airs live from the Toyota Center in Houston.
WWEPWMania

WWE Superstars Taking Cameo Requests For Money In The Bank Weekend

WWE Superstars have returned to Cameo for a limited time only to celebrate Money In the Bank Weekend. After nixing third party content for Superstars on sites like Cameo and Twitch late last year, WWE now allows various wrestlers make extra income through Cameo during pay-per-view weekends. The Money In the Bank Cameo requests will run until Monday, July 19.
PWMania

Chris Jericho Praises Roman Reigns’ Work As A Heel

Chris Jericho spoke with Konan on his Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about whether he’s seen WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ heel character as the Tribal Chief and what he thinks of it. “I haven’t,...
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/13)

Tonight’s NXT show will feature the beginning of the 2021 Breakout Tournament. The competition will begin with Duke Hudson vs. Ikeman Jiro. Tonight’s main event will be for the NXT Championship. Karrion Kross will defend against Johnny Gargano with NXT GM William Regal as the referee. Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Debuts New AEW Title Belt

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program, and Miro debuted a new TNT title belt, as seen in a photo below. Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this...
411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
PWMania

Texas Death Match & More Announced For AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

AEW has announced a Texas Death Match, an AEW Women’s World Title bout and more for next week’s night two of Fyter Fest. You can see the updated lineup below for the AEW Dynamite special episode, which airs live next Wednesday on TNT:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt...
WWEf4wonline.com

Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows set for AEW Fyter Fest night two

"The Elite Hunter" will get his first one-on-one opportunity at a member of The Elite on night two of AEW Fyter Fest Wednesday as Frankie Kazarian will take on Doc Gallows of the Good Brothers. The match was announced during Monday's Dark: Elevation as Kazarian picked up a win over...
PWMania

Spoiler: Goldberg Reportedly Returning To WWE

Goldberg is reportedly returning at SummerSlam to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Fightful Select reports that Goldberg is scheduled to return on Monday’s RAW to set the Lashley match up. Lashley is set to defend the championship against Kofi Kingston at the Money in the Bank PPV on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy