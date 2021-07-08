Cancel
WWE

Keith Lee Marks One Year Since Dual NXT Championship Win

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Lee took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to fan comments on the one year anniversary of him becoming a dual champion for the WWE NXT brand. Today marks one year since Lee defeated Adam Cole to capture the NXT Title, while already holding the NXT North American Title, in the main event of the Great American Bash Night 2 special. He would relinquish the North American Title two weeks later, and begin feuding with Karrion Kross, who is the current NXT Champion in his second reign. Kross defeated Lee to begin his first NXT Title reign, at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. That was Lee’s final NXT match as he was called up to RAW on the August 24 post-SummerSlam show.

