Celebrating 125 years of sports

Little Gordy Paumen had a big couple weeks in the news the winter of 1965 thanks to the fishing prowess of him and his dad. At left, is Gordy with a 15-pound Northern caught by his dad, Lester, on Maple Lake. The caption in the 1965 Messenger reads: “Gordy Paumen, 6-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Paumen, had his arms full of fish as he posed for the Messenger photographer last Thursday evening. The 15-pound Northern was caught by Gordy’s dad on Maple Lake, and is considered by those gifted with piscatorial knowledge, to be a beauty for angling. Catches like this, without doubt, will lure stiff water fishing enthusiasts to the January 10 fishing contest at Maple Lake, which is sponsored by the American Legion Post.” The second picture shows Gordy winning the fish house at the aforementioned-fishing contest thanks to the 4 ½ pound Northern he holds in his arms. The caption reads: “Most fishermen would not recognize a 4 ½ pound Northern as anything to get excited about. To six-year-old Gordy Paumen however, this was a fish he will long remember. The Northern took first place in the recent American Legion Fishing Contest, and Gordy poses with the fish and the fish house he won because of the catch. Helping him hold the prize winner is his three-year-old brother Roger. The boys are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Paumen.”