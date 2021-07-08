Catching up with: Third Angle New Music
Bike northward up the road a spell, northwest of Northwest Portland, a few miles past historic St. Johns and the historic St. Johns bridge, past the historic Linnton speed trap, and you’ll come to historic Wappatoo Island in the wobbly waters where the Willamette exhausts itself into the Columbia and starts its home stretch seaward. There, on what you no doubt think of as “that island with the nude beach and the pumpkin patches,” you’ll find Topaz Farm: 130 acres of former Multnomah land where you can cut your own flowers, pick your own berries, and listen to live music outside.www.orartswatch.org
