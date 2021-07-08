Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Catching up with: Third Angle New Music

By Matthew Neil Andrews
orartswatch.org
 13 days ago

Bike northward up the road a spell, northwest of Northwest Portland, a few miles past historic St. Johns and the historic St. Johns bridge, past the historic Linnton speed trap, and you’ll come to historic Wappatoo Island in the wobbly waters where the Willamette exhausts itself into the Columbia and starts its home stretch seaward. There, on what you no doubt think of as “that island with the nude beach and the pumpkin patches,” you’ll find Topaz Farm: 130 acres of former Multnomah land where you can cut your own flowers, pick your own berries, and listen to live music outside.

www.orartswatch.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Music Concerts#Music News#Chamber Music#Live Music#Columbia#Topaz Farm#Third Angle New Music#Fresh Air Fest#Sticking Power#The Source#Jla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Best Break Up Music

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. This is a rant about how much I angrily love my roommate. Breaking out of a covid trauma bonded relationship with a meanie has been tough, even though things have been going down the drain for some time. I mean, we were looking at each other like "are you my world end survival partner, or can I go back to wanting to dip because you bully me...". Savior roomie gave me this Bjork song, along with other hip beats I'd never find alone, so now when I get sad about the break up, I just hear her screaming this lol hope it helps the broken hearted out there.
Festivalmusicconnection.com

Catch the Latinx Music Festival 2021

Come join LatiNxt, Navy Pier's fourth annual celebration of modern Latin music!. Free and open to the public! The LatiNxt festival features artists from the Latin American diaspora as well as from Chicago's burgeoning Latinx music scene. Performances and activities will be held at the Navy Pier Beer Garden beginning...
MusicNew University Newspaper

Summer 2021: New Music Round-Up

Summer has already been promising for music fans across all genres. While the world is reopening, music is taking every opportunity to return to its pre-pandemic state with fall tour dates and plenty of new music to listen to live. Only three weeks into June, we’ve already seen a ton...
Rock Musicnwaonline.com

MUSIC: Prog rock lives on in new album

One of our favorite albums from 2020 was "First Animal" by Trevor Bates. The Little Rock musician ticked off all the DIY rock 'n' roll boxes, delivering a slab of fuzzed-out punk that was something like Sebadoh crossed with Iggy and the Stooges. It is heavenly. And now Bates, 35,...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

The Weather Station: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. There's a desk and a band playing...
Musicshorelineareanews.com

The Summer of Music heats up with Third Place Commons

The Third Place Commons Summer of Music is in full swing and heating up with the first of three streaming concerts this weekend. On Sunday, July 25th at at 12:00 noon, tune in for a Milner Family Fiddles mini-concert streaming on the Third Place Commons YouTube channel. Recorded inside Third...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Ayre in the Square Returns With Music in the Historic Third Ward

Live music returns to Catalano Square in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward with a pair of Saturday mini-festivals on July 24 and August 21 featuring local artists. The July lineup includes progressive blues rock band Wonderful Bluffer, cello and drums duo NINETEEN THIRTEEN, Moonglow’s chill soul-funk and eclectic sound of The Panoptics.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
Pueblo, COPueblo Chieftain

Here are 5 places to catch live music in Pueblo

Music brings communities together, and it’s no different for Pueblo. Concerts of all kinds make impermanent homes in Pueblo, to the delight of many. Here’s a look at some of the most popular venues and what makes them so adored. Pueblo Memorial Hall's legacy adds magic to memories. Possibly the...
Theater & DanceArgus Press

Ready to turn up the music

BENNINGTON TWP. — For six months, a trio of local professional dancers worked on an idea for a dance studio in which students could gain both quality instruction and confidence in a supportive environment, blossoming regardless of skill level. Their vision will become a full-fledged reality Monday, when Impact Dance...
Curtis, MIMining Journal

Musical coming up at EC

CURTIS — The Erickson Center for the Arts/The Pine Performance Center presents “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” July 29, 30 and 31 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m. The timeless enchantment of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Music on Third returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is alive with the sound of music. Tomorrow marks the start of “Music on Third”, a live music series that will continue the third Thursday of August and September. From Jim’s Music down to the Crib, you’ll find a diverse mix of local talent...
Musicallkpop.com

GRAY gearing up to release new music next month

Singer/rapper/producer GRAY is gearing up to release new music next month, according to media outlet reports. Earlier this month, GRAY garnered attention by joining the producer lineup of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 10' once again. He'll be forming a team with WINNER's Song Min Ho, seeking out contestants with both talent and potential to join their crew. But before 'SMTM10' this fall, GRAY plans on releasing a new album some time in August, aiming for the summer music charts.
Musicthedcvoice.com

Jazz, Love, and Astral Projection

When Chris Rock, pontificating at Kanye West’s ye listening party at West’s ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, claimed that “hip-hop music is the first artform created by free Black men,” he was right, so long as we understand “free” in this case to mean “not enslaved.” But while hip-hop may have been the first artform free Black people created, jazz was the first artform they perfected.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Catch Up on The Sun This Summer

Catching up this summer on what you missed last summer?. Don’t forget a visit to the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. The Sun’s original—and now historic—printing presses and other fascinating equipment can be viewed up close as skilled volunteers interpret and demonstrate how they work. Printing museum volunteers also answer questions about the museum’s exhibits on printing and office technology, as well as on the life of the Sun’s founder, Jesse Luce.
CelebritiesSFGate

Shakira Catches Some Waves in the Video for New Single 'Don't Wait Up'

Shakira has dropped the video for the new song “Don’t Wait Up.” It’s the Colombian star’s first new solo song since 2017’s El Dorado and her first English-language single since 2016’s “Try Everything.”. The track boasts a heavy drum groove and a spare but punchy assortment of synths. The video...

Comments / 0

Community Policy