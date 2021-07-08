Cancel
Longtime educator named Norwalk's first deputy superintendent of equity and inclusion

By Richard Chumney
Norwalk Hour
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — A veteran New York City educator is set to become Norwalk Public School’s first deputy superintendent of equity and inclusion. Thomas McBryde Jr., the superintendent of community school District 19 in Brooklyn, has been selected by Superintendent Alexandra Estrella to fill the newly created role. His appointment is expected to be approved by the city Board of Education at its Thursday meeting.

