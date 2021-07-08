Sharing the love of the Lower Yellowstone

As of Wednesday, July 21, the state reports that 883,448 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 438,652 Montanans have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 115,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 102 new cases since the most recent report, 602 active cases, and 112,706 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 5,620 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 58 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,694 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.