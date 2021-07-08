Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth, MT

Sharing the love of the Lower Yellowstone

By Amanda Eggert
Posted by 
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORSYTH — The Yellowstone River powers a formidable economic engine as it flows out of Yellowstone National Park, bringing tens of millions of dollars in nonresident angler revenue to Park County alone. But as the river continues eastward, widening, deepening and warming as it approaches its confluence with the Missouri River, those recreation and tourism dollars start to dry up. That’s due in part to gaps in the river’s recreation infrastructure. The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, a group of elected officials, economic development councils, recreationists and conservationists, has a plan to change that.

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
255
Followers
659
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forsyth, MT
City
Glendive, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Fairview, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone River#Economy#Fish And Wildlife#Republican#Colstrip#Montana Fish#Fwp#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Wednesday, July 21, the state reports that 883,448 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 438,652 Montanans have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 115,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 102 new cases since the most recent report, 602 active cases, and 112,706 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 5,620 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 58 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,694 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

Big Sky Pride returns to Helena

HELENA — The memory of Montana’s 67th legislative session hung lightly but persistently over the 28th iteration of Big Sky Pride, which capped a week’s worth of events with a parade on downtown’s Last Chance Gulch walking mall and a rally in Anchor Park on Saturday. On Friday afternoon, the...
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Federal spending drives Montana budget

HELENA — Montana lawmakers approved about $16 billion in spending during the 2021 legislative session, more than $17,400 per Montana resident. That’s money for everything from plowing highways to paying district court judges and administering COVID-19 vaccines over the state’s next two-year budget period, which started at the beginning of July.
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

ARPA requirements may put Montana schools at risk for federal funding

HELENA — Over the next two months, school districts across Montana will be submitting plans to the state Office of Public Instruction specifying how they intend to use federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. But Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has recently expressed concern that some districts may fail to meet federal standards governing ARPA funds, and informed the U.S. Department of Education last month that OPI cannot distribute the money until the issues are resolved.
Cascade County, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

David Grubich to fill vacancy in 8th Judicial District Court

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Gianforte announced today that the governor has selected David Grubich to fill a vacancy on the 8th Judicial District Court in Cascade County. Grubich is the first Montana judge to be appointed following passage of Senate Bill 140, which eliminated the Judicial Nomination Committee that previously reviewed applicants to fill court vacancies that occur between election cycles and recommended candidates to the governor.
Montana StatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Montana union stalwart Al Ekblad retires

When Al Ekblad woke up on Nov. 4, 2020, his mind immediately turned to the approaching legislative session. Montana voters had just elected a slate of Republican candidates to statewide offices — candidates the AFL-CIO, with Ekblad as executive secretary, had actively messaged against — by wider margins than pollsters had predicted. Republican supermajorities consolidated power in the statehouse. Election night was “pretty eye-opening,” Ekblad said, and he emerged from it knowing that another political fight was brewing for the labor movement.
PoliticsPosted by
Montana Free Press

Reporter’s notebook: Oil town

Editor’s note: As part of MTFP’s Long Streets Project, reporter Eric Dietrich spent a few days in early June on the road in eastern Montana. This is his dispatch. It’s a Thursday afternoon in Sidney, the 6,400-resident city on the plains along Montana’s border with North Dakota. I’m sheltering from a passing tornado inside a boutique cookware shop, staring at a wall of herb-infused olive oils.
Real EstatePosted by
Montana Free Press

Sale of Crazy Mountain Ranch finalized

The ink is officially dry on the long-rumored sale of one of the largest properties in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains, the 18,000-acre Crazy Mountain Ranch east of Clyde Park. In a press release about the purchase, Lone Mountain Land Company said it has no plans for a residential...
Public HealthPosted by
Montana Free Press

Gianforte declares end to COVID-19 emergency

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday that he is ending Montana’s COVID-19 state of emergency immediately, bringing the state’s 15 months under emergency declarations stemming from the pandemic to an official close. The governor’s announcement cited declining numbers of new cases and hospitalizations attributed to the virus, as well...
EconomyPosted by
Montana Free Press

States step up push to regulate pharmacy drug brokers

Under pressure to rein in skyrocketing prescription drug costs, states are targeting companies that serve as conduits for drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies. 100 separate bills regulating those companies, known as pharmacy benefit managers, have been introduced in 42 states this year, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy, which crafts model legislation on the topic. The flood of bills comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year backed Arkansas’ right to enforce rules on the companies. At least 12 of the states have adopted new oversight laws. But it’s not yet clear how much money consumers will save immediately, if at all.
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

Missing persons task force discusses root causes and structural change

HELENA — Montana’s task force on missing Indigenous people met in Helena this week, digging into strategies to tackle the state’s intractable crisis. The Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, originally created in 2019, was reauthorized by the state Legislature this year and received $10,000 to operate through the biennium. Representatives from tribal nations have been working with state and federal law enforcement advisers to pinpoint gaps in the system when someone is reported missing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy