Heilind Electronics Partners with Trafag, Expanding Portfolio of Pressure and Temperature Sensors

Times Union
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Trafag, a global leader in the design and manufacture of harsh environment pressure sensors and transmitters, temperature sensors and SF6 gas density sensors. A key component of the new offering is Trafag’s...

