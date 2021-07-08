Heilind Electronics Partners with Trafag, Expanding Portfolio of Pressure and Temperature Sensors

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce the addition of key resellers and partners in the Pacific Rim. 'These are companies Flexpoint has done business with in the past, and these moves strengthen and expand the strategic nature of the relationships. We are realizing new orders from them and anticipate additional immediate and significant volume purchases which will propel us further into existing key markets, as well as expand the reach of the Bend Sensor® technology into new vertical markets and geographies' stated Clark Mower, Flexpoint President.