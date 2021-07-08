A teller of tales, buffeted by waves of ridicule

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 19. All times are Eastern. Adorableness (MTV, 7p.m.): Ridiculousness has long since taken over MTV. The Rob Dyrdek-hosted program, in which he watches YouTube and social media videos with panelists to gauge their, you know, dominates the cable network’s schedule, and has even led to three spin-offs. There’s Deliciousness, which sees Tiffani Amber Thiessen making fun of various culinary “fails,” and the intentionally misspelled Messyness, hosted by Jersey Shore representative Snooki. Now comes Adorableness, a kind of antidote to the mockery that runs through all the other shows in the -ness franchise. Hosted by comedian James Davis, Adorableness will focus on cutesy videos from the internet, which will be “aww-ed” over by the likes of Alyson Hannigan, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan, and perennial RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews. How will this differ from walking over to a friend/spouse/stranger in a coffee shop to show them a TikTok compilation video of babies laughing? We’re not sure, though there will probably be considerably less “Leave me alone, I’m busy/who are you?”