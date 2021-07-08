ITV Soccer 'Curse' Finally Broken as England Beat Denmark in Front of 30 Million Viewers
The England vs Denmark match drew almost 30 million viewers on Tuesday evening, making it the most-watched soccer match ever shown on one network in the U.K. The teams battled it out during the semi-final match at Wembley Stadium in London, and in a result that shocked even its most ardent fans, England managed to break the fabled "ITV curse" to triumph over their Danish counterparts, scoring two goals to Denmark's one.
