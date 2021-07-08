Titusville Man Arrested for Hitting Man with Axe Twice, Throwing Rock at Another Man in Separate Incidents
City of Titusville Police have charged a man with hitting a man twice with an axe in one incident and throwing a rock toward another person two days later. Wayne E. Burnside III, 32, of Titusville, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, as well as simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, criminal mischief, harassment and public drunkeness.www.erienewsnow.com
