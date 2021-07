Many thanks to Kathie Haynes for putting Stan Gudmundson’s outlandish rant in perspective. Facts have been endangered recently, but I think and hope that they will prevail. Re: declining population: It’s not a pretty sight to imagine wholesale death of those who get old. But nobody owes us 20 extra years past our “use by” date. I am 75, an age unheard of a thousand years ago. I have done everything that I have had the energy to do – travel, family, work and play – a full life. Even a hundred years ago, I probably wouldn’t have lived this long. The prodigious population growth since the industrial revolution is a burden the earth can no longer bear.