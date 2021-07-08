Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Are the Experts Saying About Minnesota's Chances Next Year?

By Matt Johnson
zonecoverage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit, I get a lot of fulfillment in my Minnesota Vikings fandom from reading so-called experts’ takes on my favorite team. Sure, most are uninformed and cater to the fans, but sometimes they provide insight into our personal biases and where the team actually fits in the NFL landscape. And while the Vikings may be an average NFL team, there’s a variance of opinion when it comes to predicting the ultimate success of the purple and gold.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Cowboys Atlanta Falcons#Cbs Sports#Sportsnaut#The Green Bay Packers#Bleacher Report#The Minnesota Vikings#Br
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings backup QB situation ranked higher than several top NFL teams

As the Minnesota Vikings head into the 2021 season, rookie Kellen Mond appears to be the favorite to open the year as the team’s backup quarterback. Luckily, backup quarterback hasn’t been something the Minnesota Vikings have really had to worry about during the last few seasons. The Vikings currently have...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Latest from Larry Fitzgerald keeps a possible stint with the Vikings alive

Could free-agent wide receiver, and Twin Cities native, Larry Fitzgerald end up with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 if he doesn’t retire?. There isn’t much going on these days when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings or the rest of the NFL. So to keep busy, some Vikings fans have been paying close attention to what Larry Fitzgerald intends to do for the upcoming season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Vikings players entering the last chance saloon in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are entering the last chance saloon in 2021?. The stakes could not be much higher for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This is a team that massively underachieved last season despite the injury bug hitting them hard. Simply put, things have to improve in the coming months to ensure the natives don’t become more restless with the current regime.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why Patrick Peterson Is the Most Important Player On the Vikings’ Defense

The Minnesota Vikings have done everything they can to make sure they have a good defense this season. With $45 million worth of free agents, they are hoping that several veterans can return to the best version of themselves and together avoid being the bottom-tier unit they were last year.
NFLzonecoverage.com

What Griffen's Desire to Return Tells Us About the Vikings

A major theme of this offseason for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense has been reunions with players who previously donned the purple and gold. Sheldon Richardson, Mackensie Alexander, and Stephen Weatherly all found their way back to Minnesota after signing with other teams. Apparently, Everson Griffen also wants to follow this...
NFLDaily Iowan

Former Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette potentially playing multiple positions for Minnesota Vikings in 2021

Whether it was catching the ball down field or returning kickoffs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette proved to be an asset for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Hawkeyes in receiving in 2019-20 with 722 yards and 2020-21 with 345. As the Hawkeyes’ primary kickoff returner, Smith-Marsette led the team in kickoff return yards from 2018-20. Now, he’ll be looking to showcase his talents for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLminnesotasportsfan.com

Reunion Between Everson Griffen and Vikings “Not Going to Happen”

The Minnesota Vikings still have offseason money to spend and a need at defensive end. Coincidentally, Everson Griffen is working out in Minnesota and has outwardly expressed his desire to wear purple and gold again. If Griffen is willing to come back on the cheap, the Vikings should welcome him with open arms, right?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 Vikings players set to turn heads at 2021 training camp

Which Minnesota Vikings players are set to turn heads at 2021 training camp ahead of the new season?. Things are about to get intense for the Minnesota Vikings as preparations for the 2021 season turn up a notch at training camp. There is a growing sense of expectancy surrounding Mike Zimmer’s men following a busy time in free agency and the draft, which will hopefully come with a stark turnaround in their fortunes when competitive action begins.
NFLSports Illustrated

Everson Griffen 'Desperate' to Play for Minnesota Vikings

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is still seeking a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The 33-year-old remains a free agent in search of a team ahead of the upcoming season. In October of 2020, former Lions general manager Bob Quinn gave up a conditional sixth-round pick...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 candidates to be the Minnesota Vikings kicker in 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have a competition going to be the team’s kicker for the 2021 NFL season and it should be an interesting battle. Kickers. The mere thought of them should be enough to bring even the most passionate and optimistic of Minnesota Vikings fans to their knees in disgust and horror considering some of the heartbreaking misses the franchise has endured over the years.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Could the Vikings Offense Take a Step Back?

The Minnesota Vikings have added plenty of new faces to a defense that struggled mightily last season. You can make a strong case that the offense will be a bigger question mark than the defense. Yes, the offense should be good again, but could they take a step back? It is possible.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 cut candidates on the Vikings’ roster bubble entering 2021 training camp

With training camp quickly approaching, the Minnesota Vikings prepare for a big year in 2021. They missed the playoffs last season, as the team was hit by the injury bug. However, with Aaron Rodgers feuding with the Green Bay Packers, the NFC North might be wide open for the taking. The Vikings should feel confident, as they have a solid roster to win the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy