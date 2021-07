Even before the addition of Dare Rosenthal, the Big Blue Wall was in good shape heading into the 2021 season. But just how good will the ‘Cats be with him?. If you ask Mike Farrell, a national columnist for Rivals, he’d tell you that Kentucky Football has the best offensive line in the entire Southeastern Conference. In a “Fact or Fiction” article posted on Friday, Farrell said it was FACT that Kentucky now has the best OL in the SEC. And if that’s the case, one could argue that the Big Blue Wall is the best collection of offensive linemen in the country.