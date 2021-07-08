Bend official says extended fireworks use ban could become permanent in the future
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend announced Thursday it is extending the local state of emergency in response to extreme weather conditions through the end of August, including a ban on use of fireworks that helped quiet the city over the Fourth. Assistant City Manager Jon Skidmore, hinted to NewsChannel 21 similar restrictions on the use and possibly sale of fireworks could soon be adopted into permanent city code.ktvz.com
