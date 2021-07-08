Norman Gyamfi & Walter Thomas Merge to Create, Undivided – NEW MUSIC INDUSTRY FIRM
(Atlanta, GA) – July 8, 2021 – Norman Gyamfi of The Icho Group (Columbia, SC), and Walter Thomas of Agency22 Music & Entertainment (Chicago, IL), have merged their respective enterprises to create a dynamic new entertainment firm, Undivided. The novel union now represents some of the biggest headliners in the Christian-Gospel music genre such as GRAMMY® Award winner, Jonathan McReynolds; worship leader, Todd Dulaney; platinum-selling recording artist, Erica Campbell of Mary Mary fame and Chandler Moore of the Gen Z worship collective, Maverick City, among others.gospelmusic.org
