Metra Launches Onboard Satisfaction Survey

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetra is launching an ongoing survey that will be used to measure and track month-to-month customer satisfaction and solicit feedback about a variety of topics, the agency announced today. Signs containing links to the survey are currently being posted on trains. Signs with QR codes that link riders to the...

Traffic

Metra sees large increase in ridership

Metra ridership continues to rise and is recovering a little faster than expected. Metra officials said Wednesday about 70,000 riders a day are using Metra this month, about 25% of ridership in July 2019. The commuter rail operator hadn’t anticipated reaching 30% until the end of the year. “We are...
Wawa Customer Satisfaction Survey

