Bend, OR

The Bend Venture Conference Returns October 21-22, Company Applications Open Now Through August 13

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo | Courtesy of Economic Development for Central Oregon) Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) will again host the annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday, October 21-Friday, October 22, in downtown Bend and virtually online. Ticketing, speaker announcements and event details for the 18th Annual Bend Venture Conference will be announced in the coming months.

