Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Two Indicted on Felony Murder for 2020 Shooting in Egg Harbor Township

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
 14 days ago
A Grand Jury has returned an indictment against two men who are charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Arturo Barrera III in Egg Harbor Township in January, 2020. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says 26-year-old Leonard B. Ludwigsen, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township was indicted on first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges.

Northfield NJ
