No longer a mall rat, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder returns to its roots
Remember the Nissan Pathfinder? You know, the 2012 model, the one that was a true SUV. Its 310-horsepower V-8 could tow your house down the block if necessary. But that changed for 2013, when it was recast from a rugged rock crawler to a suburban road warrior, exchanging its muddy boots and Carhartt jacket for a pair of loafers and a cardigan sweater. Its styling, once chiseled and rugged, softened like a suburban waistline as it lost its identity. The only path this Pathfinder found was the route to nursery school.www.theday.com
