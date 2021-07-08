No longer a mall rat, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder returns to its roots

I have to admit, as a brand, Mitsubishi has grown on me in the past couple of years. Back when the Mirage was first introduced I was provided one to test drive and wrote a quite scathing review on it because I did not consider it safe. When driving I found that when any other vehicle passed me (it had terrible acceleration and power) I was almost blown off the road. Later, when attending the Los Angeles Auto Show, the media representative courted me extensively, explaining that the Mirage sales were going fantastic and I should reconsider.