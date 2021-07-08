Cancel
‘The Tomorrow War 2’ Reportedly Already In Early Development At Amazon

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing reports of strong viewership numbers from third-party sources like SambaTV, Amazon Studios is doubling down on the success of “The Tomorrow War.” which they clearly believe can be a viable streaming franchise. Deadline reports that Amazon and Skydance are already in early development on “The Tomorrow War 2″ with talks to have director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean return alongside cast members such as Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons.

theplaylist.net

J.k. Simmons
Edwin Hodge
James Gunn
Betty Gilpin
Yvonne Strahovski
Chris Pratt
#Amazon Studios#The Tomorrow War#Sambatv#Paramount Pictures#Universal#Marvel Studios
